Ranveer Singh gets ready to transform into Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s ’83, see photo

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has his plate full with interesting projects. After the success of Simmba and the trailer release of Gully Boy, the young star recently shared a photo of himself preparing for his upcoming film, ’83. The movie is based on former Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev, and the Indian victory in the 1983 World Cup under his captaincy. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil.

In the photo Ranveer shared on Instagram, he can be seen attempting to play a shot in what looks like an indoor facility. Ranveer captioned the photo, “And the glorious journey begins…….. #83 🏏 #kapildev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk.”

Ranveer had last year spoken to PTI about working in the film. He said, “It is an important part of our sports history and history as a nation, our first world cup win and it had put us on top of the world, stamped our presence on the map.” India defeated West Indies, victors of the first two world cups, in the tournament by 43 runs to clinch the trophy.”

Ranveer had further said, “I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs’ triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it.”

He had also said that playing the role of Kapil Dev is a “huge deal”.

Ranveer can currently be seen in Simmba, Rohit Shetty’s action film that is set inside the same universe as his Ajay Devgn starrer Singham movies. Simmba is already a blockbuster and has earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office.