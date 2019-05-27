Ranveer Singh to play a Gujarati man in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will star in Yash Raj Films’ next Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to be helmed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film will see Ranveer playing a Gujarati man.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is being called a “humorous entertainer.” The film will begin production in October this year. Ranveer is currently filming Kabir Khan’s ’83. It is set for an April 10, 2020 release.

Where in the world did this kid come from?!?!? #DivyangThakkar is straight up JORDAAR !!! 😍🎥❤🙏🏽 @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/VIUszwSAbX — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 27, 2019

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I am glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

He added, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience — its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I have ever come across”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar producer Maneesh Sharma shared, “For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer.”