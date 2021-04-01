Ranveer Singh to collaborate with ‘screen idol’ Anil Kapoor, writes ‘can’t express the gratitude’

Ranveer Singh has never shied away from expressing his love for veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The two actors previously played father and son in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do and are reuniting for another project, according to an Instagram post shared by Singh on Thursday.

Ranveer shared a series of photographs on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Can’t express the gratitude 🙏🏽 the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols 🌟 I deeply cherish the bond that we share 🧿 He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist 👑 One of Hindi cinema’s finest @anilskapoor.”

Anil commented, “The pleasure, the pride, the delight, the utter joy is all mine @ranveersingh! I cherish you and our friendship immensely!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer has often expressed his love for Bollywood films of the 80s and 90s and since Kapoor was at his peak during those times, he has always been one of Ranveer’s idols.

The duo is also supposed to star together in Karan Johar’s Takht.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 where he will play the Indian skipper Kapil Dev. His upcoming releases also include Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Ranveer will be seen in a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi as well.

Anil Kapoor recently received a lot of praise for his role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK where he played a fictional version of himself.