Ranveer Singh to be managed by Collective Artists Network after parting ways with YRF talent management agency

Ranveer Singh has found a new home, management wise. The actor, days after amicably parting ways with Yash Raj Films’ talent management agency YRF Talent, will now be managed by Collective Artists Network. The agency also manages the account of his actor-wife Deepika Padukone.

According to Variety, Collective will look to chart out how the enterprise of Ranveer Singh can be scaled up to create global milestones. The actor was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was a disaster at the box office.

“This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other,” the source quote read.

Collective Artists Network, formerly known as Kwan, had a four-year joint venture with CAA that ended in 2016 when Kwan bought out CAA’s stake in the company.

A source close to Ranveer and YRF’s talent management agency had earlier told indianexpress.com that the parting had been amicable between both the parties, and that YRF will always be home to Ranveer.

“YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra picked him as a newcomer. He has since become one of the biggest superstars of our country.” The source said that the two share a “solid” relationship and added that just because Ranveer will not be handled by YRF Talent anymore, doesn’t mean that they’ll not collaborate for projects in the future.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for his next release, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. This will be Ranveer’s third feature collaboration with the filmmaker after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Cirkus will hit cinemas during Christmas this year. Ranveer will then be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where will be seen reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.