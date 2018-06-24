Ranveer Singh shares throwback photo; Deepika, Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor’s response is on point

Ranveer Singh shared a throwback picture on his Instagram profile. Ranveer Singh shared a throwback picture on his Instagram profile.

Lately, Deepika Padukone has become extremely active on her Instagram account. While she remains private about sharing updates on her life, Deepika has been making sure to react on Ranveer Singh’s Insta updates without fail. In the past few weeks, we noticed that the actor has been religiously dropping comments like “mine” or love-struck emojis on Ranveer’s pictures. But this time, Ranveer’s update on his Instagram account has left Deepika shocked.

The Padmaavat actor shared a throwback to his childhood on Sunday morning with an image, which he captioned as “Avant Garde Since 1985.” Soon, Deepika commented “Noooooooooooooo” with a ‘See-No-Evil’ emoticon. To Deepika’s comment, Ranveer replied, “Unfortunately… yes!!!”

Meanwhile, it is not just Deepika who had an interesting reply to Ranveer’s picture. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Ye launda jahan dikhe, pakad ke jail mein daaldo (Wherever you find this guy, arrest him.)” Ayushmann Khurrana recalled, “Gulshan Grover had this hairstyle in vishvaatma” to which Ranveer wrote, “Hahahahha Tapasvi Gunjaaal!!! Hahahahahha!!!”

I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I’ll tell you now…you will go far & roar, Tiger, the roaring has just begun! @RanveerOfficial #DaringSince1985 https://t.co/ehXxacVn4v — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 24, 2018

Ranveer’s Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor commented, “Sakht laundo ka ustaad.” Director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Baaa Baaaa Bhaaand Sheeeeep, next level ;)”

Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma had one of the best comments to make. She thanked her stars for not having met Ranveer during his childhood. On the picture, Shanoo wrote, “I am glad I didn’t meet you earlier! You would have been a child artist villain.”

Anil Kapoor wrote, “I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I’ll tell you now…you will go far & roar, Tiger, the roaring has just begun! @RanveerOfficial #DaringSince1985”

