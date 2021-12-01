Ranveer Singh thanks supporters for appreciating 83 trailer: ‘This is not just a movie, it’s a glorious tribute’

The trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was released on Tuesday and has received an overwhelming amount of appreciation from the film fraternity. The story that follows the Indian cricket team as they win their first World Cup in London in 1983 has been in the making for a few years now and is said to be the most anticipated film of 2021. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in 83. Thanking the audience and fans for their love and support, Ranveer took to social media on Wednesday.

Ranveer’s note on social media read, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie – it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapi’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!”

He added, “Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!”

The film has been directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for helming films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Kabul Express, Tubelight, New York, among others.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

83 was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The film will now release in theatres on December 24.