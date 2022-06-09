Ranveer Singh teases show with Bear Grylls: ‘Things are about to get wild…’

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of his upcoming show with British adventurer, writer, television presenter Bear Grylls. In the new video, we hear Ranveer’s voice as he walks through a forest, with Grylls laughing behind him.

In the clip, Ranveer is heard saying, “Wolves, bears, are there any tigers?” Grylls responds, “No tiger.” Ranveer answers,” There’s one now!” The two burst into laughter as Ranveer says, “I was working on that one for so long.” Fans flooded the comments section of the teaser with heart emojis and said that they couldn’t wait to see Ranveer in the show.

Ranveer captioned his post, “Jungle jungle pata chala hai…that things are about to get WILD!!!

Toh safety-gear baandh lo, kyunki kabhi bhi, kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Watch this space for more tomorrow!”

In 2021, indianexpress.com had reported that Ranveer Singh will collaborate with Bear Grylls for a Netflix show. A source had informed indianexpress.com, “Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls have been in talks for a wilderness adventure series for several months now, and this adventure outing will be for Netflix. This is the first time Ranveer will be doing something so starkly different and it is going to be one of the biggest non-fictions shows we have seen in India. The show also marks Ranveer’s digital debut.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.