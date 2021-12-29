Ranveer Singh tears up at 83 love, says it’s a ‘miracle’ he became an actor: ‘Mere kya hi chances the’

Actor Ranveer Singh said that he doesn’t like crying in public, but can’t help but get emotional at the love his new film 83 is receiving. Reminded of a recent press interaction where he welled up, Ranveer burst out in tears again.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer said that it is probably because of all the pent-up emotion within him, and subconsciously a reaction to the effect that the pandemic has had on everybody in the last couple of years. “The love that is coming my way, I am overwhelmed. It’s a miracle that I became an actor…” he said as he trailed off, with tears in his eyes.

Asked why that is, Ranveer said, “Look at the fact, what chances did I have at succeeding?” After wiping away his tears, he said that he doesn’t know how to react to the kind words that people, including those that he hasn’t spoken to since he was a struggling actor, are saying about the film and his performance in it.

83 is based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring an ensemble cast that also includes Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, the film has made over Rs 50 crore at the box office so far, as new COVID-19 restrictions come into effect. Deepika is also co-producing the film.

Ranveer said that because of all the messages he has been receiving, his phone has been running out of battery thrice a day. Earlier, he said, it used to last at least two days. “This is another level, and I know that this wont always happen,” he said, adding that if someone told him a decade ago that this was the kind of reaction he’d get for playing Kapil Dev in a film, it would have sounded ‘fanciful’.