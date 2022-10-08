scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Tattad Tattad’ hook step to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fans call it the ‘coolest thing’

Actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the NBA Abu Dhabhi Games 2022 and turned it into a memorable trip for himself.

Ranveer SinghActor Ranveer Singh and NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo danced together. (Photo: Instagram/ranveersingh)

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share a video with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo from Abu Dhabhi as they shook a leg to Ranveer’s famous song ‘Tattad Tattad’. Fans in the comments section were amazed to see this collaboration and cheered for Ranveer. One of the fans wrote, “This must be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.” And another wrote, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed.”

Giannis, who is known by his nickname ‘Greek Freak’ also seemed to enjoy dancing on the track, which is from Ranveer and actor wife Deepika Padukone‘s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela. Ranveer captioned the video as, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaeurope @nbaarabic.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

Actor Tiger Shroff seemed mighty impressed with the post and commented, “Ohhh Sheeee bro”. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt commented, “Need you to get Harden to do Bhangra next.” Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha could stop himself laughing at the post as he commented with a big, “Hahahahaha”.

A basketball fan himself, Ranveer earlier shared a photoshoot from his visit to the games. Ranveer also met actor R Madhavan at the event. The latter uploaded a selfie with him and wrote, “Love you my bro.” However, a fan had an interesting reaction to seeing the two actors together. One of Madhavan’s followers commented on this picture, “Now I’m unfollow you.” To this, Madhavan replied, “I need bro. I do it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s performance isn’t the problem; the direction is. There’s a difference

Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:35:18 pm
Next Story

Numerology predictions: October 10 to October 16

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement