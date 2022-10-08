Ranveer Singh teaches ‘Tattad Tattad’ hook step to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fans call it the ‘coolest thing’

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share a video with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo from Abu Dhabhi as they shook a leg to Ranveer’s famous song ‘Tattad Tattad’. Fans in the comments section were amazed to see this collaboration and cheered for Ranveer. One of the fans wrote, “This must be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.” And another wrote, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed.”

Giannis, who is known by his nickname ‘Greek Freak’ also seemed to enjoy dancing on the track, which is from Ranveer and actor wife Deepika Padukone‘s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela. Ranveer captioned the video as, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaeurope @nbaarabic.”

Actor Tiger Shroff seemed mighty impressed with the post and commented, “Ohhh Sheeee bro”. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt commented, “Need you to get Harden to do Bhangra next.” Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha could stop himself laughing at the post as he commented with a big, “Hahahahaha”.

A basketball fan himself, Ranveer earlier shared a photoshoot from his visit to the games. Ranveer also met actor R Madhavan at the event. The latter uploaded a selfie with him and wrote, “Love you my bro.” However, a fan had an interesting reaction to seeing the two actors together. One of Madhavan’s followers commented on this picture, “Now I’m unfollow you.” To this, Madhavan replied, “I need bro. I do it.”

Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.