Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and others dazzle at the Femina red carpet. See photos and videos

From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to internet sensation Prajakta Kohli (Mostly Sane), here's everyone who turned heads at the recently held red carpet event of Femina.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 4:31:24 pm
ranveer and taapseeRanveer and Taapsee at the Femina red carpet event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A bevy of stars on Tuesday night walked the red carpet at an awards event in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh to internet sensation Prajakta Kohli aka Mostly Sane, the celebs put their best foot forward for the glam event.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his conventional dark suit paired with glasses as he posed for the photographers. Meanwhile, celebrity couple and actor-director duo Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap turned heads with their attires. While Ayushmann opted for a multicoloured jacket with a pair of black pants, partner and writer-filmmaker Tahira showed up in a white-blue slit dress which went nicely with her blazing red hair.

See photos and videos from the Femina red carpet event:

ayushmann Ayushmann Khurrana at his dapper best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh Ranveer Singh at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mostly sane YouTuber Prajakta Kohli was also spotted. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shefali shah Shefali Shah shone in red. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) taapsee pannu Taapsee Pannu looked lovely. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vaani and tahira Vaani and Tahira pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Taapsee Pannu was seen donning an Indo-western look for the evening with a saree-dress and an overflowing, heavily embroidered shrug.

Besides Taapsee, Ayushmann, Ranveer and Tahira, celebrities who were spotted at the starry affair were Vaani Kapoor, recent Bigg Boss winner Tejjaswi Prakash, Divya Khosla Kumar, Esha Gupta, Shefali Shah, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shirley Setia, and Manushi Chhillar, singers Armaan-Amaal Malik, Jonita Gandhi among others.

