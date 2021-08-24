Ranveer Singh sways for Deepika Padukone, dances with mother Anju Bhavnani at her birthday bash. Watch

Trust Ranveer Singh to light up any room with his infectious energy. He is the shining star of every party he attends. Recently, the actor and his family hosted a lunch party on the occasion of his mother, Anju Bhavnani’s birthday. At the party, Ranveer caught everyone’s attention with his dancing skills. A couple of videos from the luncheon at Bastian in Mumbai’s Worli have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen dancing on the song “Dil Chori” from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is accompanied by his mother Anju, and both of them make for great dancing partners. The actor who entered the party wearing a blue denim jacket seems to have gotten comfortable as he is seen in a vest in the video.

Another video from the party features Deepika Padukone. Here, Ranveer tries to woo his wife as he sways on the tunes of “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi” from his 2016 movie Befikre. Deepika appreciates him while sitting on the couch with a guest.

Anju Bhavnani’s birthday party was also attended by Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. After the party, Ranveer came out to pose for the shutterbugs with Deepika and his mother. In the pictures, Deepika looked radiant in her red outfit.

On the work front, Ranveer has started shooting for Karan Johar’s next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Deepika recently wrapped her untitled Shakun Batra movie. It also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The couple is awaiting the release of Kabir Khan directorial sports drama 83 where they share the screen.