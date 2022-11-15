Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika Padukone at work on wedding anniversary, brought flowers and chocolates: ‘Diamonds are not needed’

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated four years of married life on Monday. Though the couple couldn’t manage to go on a vacation or host a party, they spent some quality time together. The actor went to surprise Deepika while she was at work. He took with him some flowers and chocolates to make the day special for his wife.

Ranveer shared a photo of Deepika hunched over a desk, at her office, wearing a white shirt and her hair tied up in a bun. Ranveer shared the picture on Instagram stories, and tagged Deepika.

Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Along with the picture, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor wrote, “When she has to work on your anniversary, so you surprise her at her office…” He added, “Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha..take notes and thank me later.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding first took place in traditional South Indian style and later they had an Anand Karaj ceremony too. Before the wedding, the couple exchanged rings following Konkani customs.

The two actors have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Ranveer had earlier shared that Deepika is his “lover,” “best friend” and the “best thing” that has ever happened to him. The two started dating in 2012 and Ranveer talked about their decade-long journey as a couple. Speaking at a press event, he had said, “It’s been ten years with Deepika. 2022, it’ll be ten years. But that’s the wonderful part about our relationship that she continues to amaze me, she continues to surprise me. It has been four years (since the wedding) but it always just feels so fresh. She is at times sugar, at times spice but she is both of that and everything to me. And, I think she is my lover and best friend and pretty much the best thing to have happened to me.”

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy film Cirkus in the pipeline; the film is expected to be released in theaters on Christmas 2022.