Have you seen these videos shared by Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and Karan Johar?

Ranveer Singh today shared a fun video of his better half Deepika Padukone and it is too cute. Not only the Simmba star’s post, but a few more videos shared by stars like Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde went viral on Instagram and Twitter.

Be it fun videos, on-set videos or workout videos, celebrities’ social media handles are a treasure trove for Bollywood fans. Scroll to see videos recently shared by our stars:

Ranveer Singh shared a video with the caption, “My Cheerleader 😍❤️😘🥂 @deepikapadukone.”

Sunny Leone shared a video and wrote, “Hey guys! Yay I made it to the 2019 @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Calender! So super excited. One clip of us just being silly. Thanks Dabboo and Manisha!”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on her Instagram account.

Dia Mirza shared an important video too.

“🙈 Gotta burn all those vacation carbs 🙈 #backtoit #Pooja2.0,” wrote Pooja Hegde with a workout video.

Shamita Shetty shared a video from a catalogue shoot.

We all know that some B-town biggies recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karan Johar shared the scenes inside the VIP flight of our celebs. “Flight of fancy! 😍,” wrote Karan.

URI actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video too. “From us to you. Releasing tomorrow! #URITheSurgicalStrike #11thJan2019 “HOW’S THE JOSH!?” 🇮🇳❤️🙏,” wrote the actor.