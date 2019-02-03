Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and Anil Kapoor?

Toggle Menu
Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone and others shared their photos on social media.

ranveer singh and sunny leone photos
Sunny Leone shared a photo from Splitsvilla finale, while Ranveer Singh broke into dance with Anil Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram, Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

From Anil Kapoor’s candid moment with Ranveer Singh on the ramp of the on-going Lakme Fashion Week to Kriti Sanon’s perfect photo, scroll down to see what celebrities shared on their social media handles today:

Gauri Khan with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
(Source: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen spending time with Gauri Khan on Saturday. Gauri shared the photo on her Instagram profile and wrote, ” Jab We Met’ Mira and Shahid at #gaurikhandesigns . All grace and charm.”

anil kapoor
(Source: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor walked the ramp on the on-going fashion week in Mumbai. The actor struck an impressive pose for the shutterbugs.

anil kapoor and janhvi kapoor
(Source: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Later, we saw Anil Kapoor posing with Janhvi Kapoor, his niece. “Walking for @raghavendra.rathore was a two-fold pleasure for me! I got to walk with my beautiful niece @janhvikapoor & shake a leg with my Tiger 🐅@ranveersingh!” Anil wrote as the photo’s caption.

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
(Source: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

As soon as Anil Kapoor entered the ramp, Ranveer Singh cheered him on. Ranveer joined Anil and shook a leg with him for the audience and shutterbugs.

kartik aaryan in luka chuppi
(Source: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan thanked his fans for showering love on his Luka Chuppi track “Poster Chapwa Do.”

splitsvilla season 11 finale
(Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha shot for Splitsvilla 11 finale. Sunny shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

Sunny captioned the image as, “This is us doing the “it’s the finale” dance! Don’t forget to watch the #Splitsvilla11 #finale today!”

anupam kher gym selfie
(Source: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher’s gym game is strong. The actor wrote, “In some cases #ShowingOff is a good beginning. It helps to be optimistic.”

kriti sanon will be seen in Luka Chuppi
(Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram.

