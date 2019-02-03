Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and Anil Kapoor?

From Anil Kapoor’s candid moment with Ranveer Singh on the ramp of the on-going Lakme Fashion Week to Kriti Sanon’s perfect photo, scroll down to see what celebrities shared on their social media handles today:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen spending time with Gauri Khan on Saturday. Gauri shared the photo on her Instagram profile and wrote, ” Jab We Met’ Mira and Shahid at #gaurikhandesigns . All grace and charm.”

Anil Kapoor walked the ramp on the on-going fashion week in Mumbai. The actor struck an impressive pose for the shutterbugs.

Later, we saw Anil Kapoor posing with Janhvi Kapoor, his niece. “Walking for @raghavendra.rathore was a two-fold pleasure for me! I got to walk with my beautiful niece @janhvikapoor & shake a leg with my Tiger 🐅@ranveersingh!” Anil wrote as the photo’s caption.

As soon as Anil Kapoor entered the ramp, Ranveer Singh cheered him on. Ranveer joined Anil and shook a leg with him for the audience and shutterbugs.

Kartik Aaryan thanked his fans for showering love on his Luka Chuppi track “Poster Chapwa Do.”

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha shot for Splitsvilla 11 finale. Sunny shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

Sunny captioned the image as, “This is us doing the “it’s the finale” dance! Don’t forget to watch the #Splitsvilla11 #finale today!”

Anupam Kher’s gym game is strong. The actor wrote, “In some cases #ShowingOff is a good beginning. It helps to be optimistic.”

Kriti Sanon posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram.