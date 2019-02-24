Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and Shahid Kapoor?

From Ranveer Singh’s suave appearance to Shahid Kapoor’s selfie, celebrities shared these photos on their social media.

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of Gully Boy, shared a perfect photo of himself on his Instagram account. The actor looked dapper in a cool-looking suit.

Shahid Kapoor is all set to turn 38 on February 25. However, before he rings in his birthday, the actor is keeping his selfie game strong on his Instagram account.

Sunny Leone too shared a beautiful photo of herself.

Ali Fazal, who was recently spotted at the trailer launch of his Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Milan Talkies, shared a still from the film and wrote, “MILAN TALKIES! Kyuki ab sab gadbadaane waala hai guru!! Behkaane mein hum maahir hain, aur khud behek jaane mein number 1. Ishq ho ya mohabbat- saamaan wohi lagta hai. Tumhe jaise kehna hai keh lo. #Ui

Kuchh toh kaho! Arey bol na ”

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are on their toes for promotions of their upcoming film Luka Chuppi. The two visited the sets of The Voice season 2. Armaan Malik, one of the judges, shared photo on his Instagram account and wrote, “We had @kartikaaryan and @kritisanon drop by the sets of #TheVoice to promote their upcoming film #LukaChuppi last evening! We were all smiles as @ARRahman sir posed for this selfie! 🤳🏻♥️ • #TheVoiceOnStarPlus.”