Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of Sunday at in-laws’ home in Bengaluru: Don’t miss Deepika’s adorable pic

Ranveer Singh enjoyed a relaxed Sunday in Bengaluru as he visited his parents-in-law along with wife Deepika Padukone. The actor gave us a sneak peek of his day and also shared some photo frames from his in-laws’ house.

Ranveer took to his Instagram story to share updates from his trip — from sweets and delicacies from Bengaluru to throwback photos of the family. He also hashtag ‘IYKYK’ which means ‘If You Know, You Know’. He also added ‘Sunday’ and ‘Bangalore’ stickers in the story.

Ranveer went on to share a video as he enjoyed a South Indian dessert called ‘chiroti’. Sharing the clip, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Chiroti halu Mmmm.”

Ranveer then went on to share a photo frame of his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone. Ranveer wrote with his post, “Straight ledge,” along with a star emoji and trophy sticker.

Ranveer also shared a childhood click of his wife and actor Deepika.

See Ranveer Singh’s post from his Sunday in Bengaluru:

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

While Deepika has not posted anything from this trip, she was seen at the Mumbai airport recently as she left for Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the Amazon Prime released film Gehraiyaan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

Ranveer was recently a part of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, US. The actor was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September last year.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the movie 83′. Ranveer has finished shooting Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem along with Alia Bhatt. He also has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty.