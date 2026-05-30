‘Stars like Ranveer Singh create employment, not FWICE’: Ram Gopal Varma slams cine body

While Ranveer Singh is riding high on the massive success of his two-part blockbuster Dhurandhar, he continues to find himself at the centre of a major controversy. Since December last year, the actor has been embroiled in a dispute over his alleged abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, reportedly just before the film was set to go on floors. The controversy escalated further over the past week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The move came as a surprise to both industry insiders and the general audience, prompting reactions from several film personalities. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the matter, claiming that the “so-called ban” will eventually become a “big fat joke” on the federation.

‘BAN FWICE, not Ranveer Singh’

Criticising FWICE, Varma described the film body as outdated and accused it of desperately trying to hold on to its influence. Taking to X, he wrote: “BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial. The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji, will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE. This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing, by an extremely outdated union system, desperately trying to hold on to their grip. Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers , the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don’t even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute.”

Varma further argued that FWICE is neither a court of law nor a government-authorised regulatory body, and that the dispute should be resolved directly between the parties involved. He also alleged that some members of the industry are feeling insecure following the success of Dhurandhar. “The verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared sh*tless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar”

The filmmaker also challenged the technicians who allegedly suffered losses due to Ranveer’s exit from Don 3 to come forward publicly and substantiate their claims. “If it is also about the principal technicians whose time and effort was wasted, then I challenge any of them to individually come forward with proof and publicly blame @RanveerOfficial and take a stand never to work on his film again for the distress he caused.”

Varma went on to suggest that the issue has been blown out of proportion because producers would be eager to back Don 3 if Ranveer were to rejoin the project, especially after the success of Dhurandhar. “Here we arrive at the main point that everyone in their heart knows including the disputing company, and for that matter even FWICE , that If @RanveerOfficial simply nods a yes, there will be a one kilometre long queue of producers outside his house tomorrow morning with cheques ready.”

He concluded with another strongly-worded statement in support of the actor. “It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE. It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist, that the industry exists, and also the FWICE exists. So in a summation , here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned. Let’s not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties.”

BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026

Also Read | Ranveer Singh ‘ban’ an ‘ugly conspiracy’ against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar: Shobhaa De

What FWICE said

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit recently issued the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his reported abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Addressing a press conference, Pandit claimed that the actor failed to respond to three invitations sent by FWICE until he became aware of the press meet the federation was planning to hold.

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According to Pandit, Ranveer later sent an email stating that the matter did not fall under FWICE’s jurisdiction.

Ashoke also said that the dispute remains unresolved and expressed concern that the incident could set an unhealthy precedent within the film industry. He further revealed that there remains scope for negotiations regarding the Rs 45 crore compensation that Farhan Akhtar is reportedly seeking from Ranveer Singh as damages.

Ranveer Singh’s official statement

Soon after FWICE’s press conference, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson issued a statement responding to the controversy.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the spokesperson said.

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Cine artistes body stands by Ranveer Singh

Since then, CINTAA’s Vice-President and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has come out in defence of Ranveer. She told IANS, “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh.”