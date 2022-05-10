Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus aims for Christmas release, Rohit Shetty says ‘isme bohot saara Golmaal hai’

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is set to release in theaters on December 23. Director Rohit Shetty took to his social media handles to announce that the film will release on Christmas this year. “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere,” he said in a statement.

Rohit Shetty also shared a new poster of the film on his Instagram account. The poster featured the whole starcast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others. Sharing the poster, Rohit hinted that the film has a ‘Golmaal’ connection.

“It’s time to bring our audience back to the cinemas… ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! Cirkus is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss Cirkus mein bohot sara Golmaal hai,” he captioned the post.

The announcement got fans excited as they showered the poster with their love. “Aapko to all the best bolane ki jarurat Nahin Hai superhit Hogi movie Golmaal ka bhi record todegi (We don’t need to wish you all the best for this film. We are sure it will break Golmaal records),” a fan wrote in the comment section. Another fan mentioned how the poster is “exciting” and he cannot wait for the film to release.

Cirkus marks Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s second collaboration after Simba. While Ranveer is busy with promotions of Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the moment, Rohit Shetty had recently announced Amazon Prime Video’s Indian Police Force, which will star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi among others.

Rohit, earlier this month, also announced a film on Rakesh Maria. “From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks. Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour. Feel honoured to be bringing this real life supercop’s journey to screen,” he shared on Instagram.