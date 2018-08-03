Ranveer Singh: I do what I do without any ill will and malice

Ranveer Singh has collaborated with the finest filmmakers in the business. Ranveer Singh has collaborated with the finest filmmakers in the business.

In his eight-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, Ranveer Singh has tasted immense success with blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actor says attaining this stardom comes with a “small” price to pay.

Popularly known as Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer made his acting debut in 2010 with the hit film Band Baaja Baaraat. Since then, he has starred in movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do among many others which did well at the box office.

Asked if he agrees stardom comes with a price tag, Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: “Yes, but my point of view is that it is a small price to pay. I feel very lucky and blessed that I’m one of those people who is getting to do what I love to do for a living and I could not ask for more.”

With big and diverse projects like Simmba, Gully Boy and ’83, Ranveer, 32, has no reason to complain.

“I’m doing good work, I’ve collaborated with the finest filmmakers in the business, I’m a part of some exciting stories that are there to be told and I’m a part of some of the largest projects. So, the work is good.

“Along with being a professional in showbiz, there are a few things that come with it. You have to sacrifice a few things in your life. Your personal time, your sense of privacy… But like I said, the good (counters) the negatives for me. So, honestly, you will never find me complaining,” added the actor.

With the success and fame he enjoys, Ranveer Singh was asked how he manages to keep his feet on the ground? “Fortunately, I have a very strong support system. My family, my parents, my friends, my team — they have seen me through various phases of life. When they talk to me, they address the person, not the actor, not the star… and I’m very fortunate to have people around me who keep it real,” he said.

Ranveer Singh shared that he understands that success and fame are fragile and transient. “Aaj hai kal nahi hai (It’s there today and not tomorrow). So you have to value your opportunities and keep working hard,” he added.

The Lootera star is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way in such a short span of time. And with success, there is also criticism. Ranveer, who has faced failure with films like Kill Dil, Gunday and Befikre, says he has no trouble in taking criticism in his stride as he always “operates from a very honest place in my heart”.

“I do what I do without any ill will and malice towards anyone. I do the best I can possibly do for anyone; the hardest that I can possibly work towards anything. Whatever choices and decisions I make, I am honest to myself. So whenever there is criticism, I’m mature enough to know there will always be an opposing point of view and there will always be disagreement,” said the actor.

Having a fan following of over 10 million on Twitter, Ranveer, who is loved for his flamboyance and energy, says he respects everyone’s point of view. “I don’t reject criticism; I take it in my stride and do so quite easily,” he added.

