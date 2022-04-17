Ranveer Singh stands on table, raps Apna Time Aayega at Delhi wedding while guests cheer. See photos

Ranveer Singh was the life of the party, going by the recent videos shared by popular Instagram fashion designer and influencer, Tarini Manchanda. The actor recently attended a wedding and rapped out the popular song Apna Time Aayega from the film Gully Boy. It wasn’t the only song he sang, going by the videos, and seems to have been in exuberant spirits last night.

In the video, he stands with a mic in white shirt and raps in full energy. In another video, Ranveer dons a red coat and raps, while the guests dance to the beats.

Ranveer Singh at a wedding last night (Photos: Instagram/ Tarini Manchanda) Ranveer Singh at a wedding last night (Photos: Instagram/ Tarini Manchanda)

Ranveer Singh had also performed at another wedding in Delhi with Disha Patani. In several videos that did the rounds on social media platforms, Ranveer Singh was seen performing on ‘Khalibali,’ ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Malhari.’

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of his film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Earlier, the movie was slated to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek. However, the producers of Anek shifted the date to May 27. Apart from this, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, as well as Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial will also star Pooja Hegde in the lead role.