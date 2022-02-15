Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 to premiere on March 20 on this channel

83 makers on Tuesday noon revealed that the sports drama will first premiere on Star Gold on March 20 at 8 pm after its run in theatres. The Kabir Khan directorial stars a host of actors who recreate the spirit of nostalgia and victory of team India’s first cricket world cup win in 1983. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh plays the skipper at the time, Kapil Dev, in the feature.

The official Twitter handle of 83 recently shared the news via a video post which read, “In this game of eleven, there are a million emotions hidden 💙 It’s time to cheer for India in the #WorldTelevisionPremiere of 83, on 20th March, Sunday at 8 PM only on @StarGoldIndia 🏏. #83OnStarGold #ThisIs83.”

While 83 largely received positive feedback from critics as well as the audience, its box office run was dampened by the third wave of the pandemic. Theatres were shut down soon after the movie released, thereby hampering its growth at the ticket counters. Speaking about the same to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan said that there was indeed a ‘sense of disappointment’, as his film had become a ‘huge victim’ of the third wave. “I still believe that had conditions been alright, even with lesser marketing, we would still get the numbers. I hate to say myself because it’s my film, but the word of mouth of this film is unbelievable… But that word of mouth will really not be able to lead to anything unless there is access to theatre,” the filmmaker had added.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 3.5 stars and called it a “faithful recreation” of the world cup win.

“Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. It pads the film with a few (fictional?) elements meant strictly to play to the gallery, and it skates dangerously close to pandering to the overbearing nationalistic sentiments playing out in today’s India,” read a section of her review.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 83 starred the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa among others.