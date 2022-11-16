Ranveer Singh spams Deepika Padukone’s live chat with fans: ‘When are you coming home?’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh once again showed his support for wife Deepika Padukone’s professional career as he spammed her Instagram live video with love and attention. Deepika had conducted a live chat with her fans to promote her new self-care line, 82°E.

As she chatted with her fans, Ranveer posted a comment that read, “Waah waah excitement toh dekho.” Another comment read, “Yes everyone she has been working very hard.” Then the actor proceeded to shower praise on her work ethic, and wrote, “Must say the products are world class.” Deepika did not address his comments directly, and continued answering fans’ queries. Ranveer shared another comment that read, “I have a question, when are you coming home?”

And finally, when she was about to conclude her chat, Deepika thanked her fans for their support, even as her husband dropped a comment and demanded gratitude as well. He wrote, “Thank me also for my love and support.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, but it was a working day for her. So, in order to surprise her, Ranveer decided to drop by the actor’s office with flowers and some chocolates. “When she has to work on your anniversary, so you surprise her at her office…Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha..take notes and thank me later,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November, 2018 after being in a relationship for around six years. The couple apparently began dating after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.