Ranveer Singh sits at ‘big brother’ MS Dhoni’s feet, gives him the biggest hug. Watch

Ranveer Singh is a huge fan of MS Dhoni and it showed. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram and Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni were spotted playing a friendly football match in Mumbai on Sunday. According to news reports, Ranveer and Dhoni were part of the same team in the match that was played for charity.

Ranveer, who is a huge Dhoni fan, was also seen hugging the former captain of the Indian cricket team as seen in the video embedded below. He called the cricketer his ‘big brother’ and wrote “Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesh (Always at the feet of my big brother).”

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present, and a glimpse of him can be seen in the video. He was playing from the opposite team.

Ranveer also shared photos from the venue on his Instagram stories. In one photo he can be seen gazing reverently at Dhoni.

Here are the photos:

Ranveer Singh, ever flamboyant, changes into his team jersey with the help of an aide. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh, ever flamboyant, changes into his team jersey with the help of an aide. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MS Dhoni arrives on the venue and waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) MS Dhoni arrives on the venue and waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer and Dhoni pose for a photo. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer and Dhoni pose for a photo. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer wrote, “Always at the feet of my big brother.” This photo was also uploaded on Ranveer’s Instagram story. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer wrote, “Always at the feet of my big brother.” This photo was also uploaded on Ranveer’s Instagram story. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer is a self-confessed fan of MS Dhoni and had once worked as an assistant director on a commercial starring Dhoni despite being injured. “I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni.”

“MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride,” Ranveer had written in the post after Dhoni announced his retirement.

Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Kabir Khan directorial sports drama 83. Based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983, Ranveer will be seen playing the cricket team’s then captain Kapil Dev. While, Deepika Padukone is playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. 83, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Amy Virk, currently does not have a release date.

The actor has a slew of interesting films in his kitty, including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and