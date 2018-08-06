Ranveer Singh lets loose at sister Ritika Bhavnani’s birthday bash

Deepika Padukone attended Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani’s birthday bash. Deepika Padukone attended Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani’s birthday bash.

Ritika Bhavnani recently turned a year older and her brother Ranveer Singh was the cynosure of all eyes at the birthday bash.

In videos which have emerged on fan pages, Ranveer can be seen singing the birthday song for his sister and dancing on the tables. Ranveer was at his energetic best at the party and why not when the whole family and his rumored girlfriend Deepika Padukone were by his side.

In the inside videos from Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani’s birthday bash, Deepika can be spotted with the actor.

See all the videos of Ranveer Singh dancing at sister Ritika Bhavnani’s birthday bash. Do not miss Deepika Padukone here:

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer visited Disneyland in Orlando. As they returned to Mumbai, they were seen walking hand-in-hand. The duo’s wedding has also making headlines for a while now. If reports are to be believed, they two will be tying the knot later this year.

