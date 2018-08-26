Simmba: Ranveer Singh roots for women empowerment, Rohit Shetty style

Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba has ‘A Rohit Shetty film’ written all over the photos and videos we have seen so far from the movie. The actor recently shared a motion picture, which seems to be from the title track of the film. In the still, we see Ranveer surrounded with women wearing traditional attire usually worn by men in Maharashtrian culture. The photo not only represents the message of equality out loud but also the motto of the film. Ranveer shared the photo on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He wrote, “This December…WOMAN POWER…ROHIT SHETTY ISHHHHTYLE!!!”

The actor, who had earlier lost all his weight for Gully Boy, has been training hard to look like a Rohit Shetty hero. He had earlier spoken about how Rohit wanted him to gain muscles and beef-up for the character of Sangram Bhalero.

Ranveer Singh as an angry young cop in Simmba. Ranveer Singh as an angry young cop in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh’s transformation for Simmba. Ranveer Singh’s transformation for Simmba.

Ranveer shared a mirror selfie. Ranveer shared a mirror selfie.

“It is my first bona fide ‘in and as’. It is with a director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. And he is really not holding back this time, with the way he is mounting the film and everything that he is pumping into the film. It really is my biggest outing and I am doing my best to perform my level best in this film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope people watch the film and love it,” Ranveer had said about the project.

Also read | Ranveer Singh shares a picture from the sets of Simmba, says he’s proud to be Rohit Shetty’s hero

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. This will be the first time Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty on a feature film. The two had earlier worked together on a TV commercial.

Simmba, a Rohit Shetty directorial, is expected to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd