Simmba actor Ranveer Singh fights crime against women as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao

Ranveer Singh is packing all punches this Independence Day, literally. After sharing a sweet post regarding Independence Day, a video featuring the Simmba actor was shared by director Rohit Shetty on Facebook. The clip shows him in his cop get-up looking ready to fight crime and punish criminals who harass women.

As Ranveer and Rohit are seen exchanging tips regarding a scene, a message displayed towards the bottom of the screen reads, “If you don’t fight crime against women, the next victim could be from your family. This Independence Day, pledge to fight crime against women. Those who commit crime against women will be punished in his way.”

In the short clip shared by the filmmaker, we get a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scene drama, a shot of Sara Ali Khan, followed by a lot of crashing and thrashing. The actor had earlier revealed during a media interaction that Simmba is his biggest film to date.

“It is my first bona fide ‘in and as’. It is with a director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. And he is really not holding back this time, with the way he is mounting the film and everything that he is pumping into the film. It really is my biggest outing and I am doing my best to perform my level best in this film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope people watch the film and love it,” the actor had earlier said.

“It has been a mind, soul-enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc. It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it,” Ranveer added.

