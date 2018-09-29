Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Ranveer Singh on Simmba: We are hoping to set a new benchmark for masala films

Actor Ranveer Singh feels masala movies are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films, and is happy to step into the zone with Rohit Shetty's Simmba. 

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 3:01:38 pm
ranveer singh photos Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba
Related News

Actor Ranveer Singh feels masala movies are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films, and is happy to step into the zone with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

In Simmba, Ranveer will be seen playing flamboyant policeman Sangram Bhalerao. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

“Simmba is a full-blown masala film. It’s an entertainer. I believe masala films are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films. In terms of genre, it is the king of all genres,” Ranveer told IANS.

“I am very lucky and I am very blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre. I am making a foray into this genre with his film so it could not get any better. It’s highly entertaining,” he added.

Produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment, Simmba is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28.

Ranveer says there are “exciting action sequences and great songs” in the film. “And a very substantial story that’s driving the narrative of the film. There is intense drama. There are comedic bits. So, we are hoping to set a new benchmark for this genre.”

The actor made his debut in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat as a raw Delhi boy.

He has proved his mettle in various roles in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and added more power to his star status with Padmaavat.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement