Ranveer Singh: It is surreal what is happening with me

Ranveer Singh had a great 2018 both personally and professionally but the actor says he navigates through all the “blessings” by staying away from his own hype.

The actor’s flamboyant persona, his marriage with fellow actor Deepika Padukone and back-to-back hits in Padmaavat and Simmba kept him in the headlines throughout last year and Ranveer is aware how it can affect a person’s outlook.

“When this happens around you, there are two possibilities – you either believe it or you are simply aware of it. While I am aware of it, I don’t start believing in my own hype. My experiences have shaped me to be the kind of person I am,” he says.

The actor says he keeps himself grounded by constantly reminding himself of his struggle period.

“I had a proper struggle period of three and half years, so today when opportunities come my way, I value them tremendously. I never lose sight because I have a vivid memory of the times when I had none of this,” he told PTI.

Film industry is one of most volatile places and an actor’s sense of security is challenged every Friday, something that Ranveer says he has learnt to deal with.

“I try and adopt the middle path – don’t get too carried away with the success and don’t get bogged down by failures. I feel happy when I succeed, you must do that. But then quickly immerse yourself in the current moment again.

“Filmmaking is a collaborative effort, so if it failed, it’s not entirely your doing. I find this middle approach very healthy,” he says.

The 33-year-old actor says the child in him still considers his journey to success in Bollywood as a “fairy tale.”

“This one kid, out of nowhere, had a dream and he’s now living it. Everyday my heart is filled with gratitude. I pray before I go to work and always say thank you because I value it. It is surreal what is happening with me, or around me.

“This love keeps me grounded and humbled. When fans ask me to get clicked with them, what I am actually thinking is ‘What? Me? Do they really want to be clicked with me!'”

The actor will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. The poster of the film released on Wednesday.