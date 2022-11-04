scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh showers kisses on Deepika Padukone’s poster, she says ‘Find someone who looks at you..’. Watch video

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram stories and shared how Ranveer Singh looks at her like she's the whole universe for him.

Ranveer Singh showers kisses on Deepika Padukone's photo. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

As they continue to win over their fans’ hearts online, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently setting some serious “couple goals.” The couple, who will soon celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, had also taken some time off to be with each other recently.

Ranveer, who was in Delhi for a store launch, could not stop showering kisses on Deepika’s photo in the store. Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh.” 

Ranveer has always been Deepika’s biggest cheerleader and the actor, on multiple occasions, has proved that on social media. Recently, in Cannes, Ranveer took a photo in front of Deepika’s enormous billboard while wishing her success.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

A few days ago, the duo enjoyed a boat ride and Ranveer posted a small video of Deepika and called her a ‘cutie’. 

Recent reports stated that Deepika and Ranveer would part ways soon after unverified rumours and tweets about the same went viral. However, Deepika squashed all the rumours on one of the episodes of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast. The actor who did not address the rumour directly, had said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Wednesday on Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday. As for Ranveer, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. 

