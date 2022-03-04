Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Vikrant Massey mourn Shane Warne’s demise: ‘You take a piece of every ‘90s kid with you’

The sudden demise of the Australian cricketer Shane Warne, 52, has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock. Indian actors, filmmakers and singers are also mourning the death of the legendary cricketer.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Shilpa Shetty, who worked closely with Shane Warne when he led her team Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a couple of photos of herself with the late cricketer. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Legends live on ❤@shanewarne23 #ShaneWarne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of the leg-spinner with a ‘heartbroken’ emoji. Love Hostel star Vikrant Massey was ‘stunned’ to hear about the demise of Warne as he tweeted, “Absolutely stunned!!! You take a piece of every ‘90s kid with you #Legend. Thank you for the memories. Thank you. RIP.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

Armaan Malik, who was having an AMA session with his fans on Twitter when the news of Warne’s death broke, stopped the session to mourn the death of the Australian cricketer. “I’ve never really been a crazy cricket fan but I’ve literally grown up watching him on my TV screen and being in awe of his art. Yes he was not just a bowler, he was an artist on the field. A proper legend of the sport. This is just so heartbreaking..” Armaan wrote on Twitter.

Sunny Deol said that the world of cricket has “lost a gem” as he shared, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers.”

Here’s how several other celebrities from the Indian film industry reacted to Shane Warne’s death:

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏 Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2022

This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief…gone too soon…May you rest in peace King Of Spin… pic.twitter.com/rN5CYaYIzw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 4, 2022

Absolutely stunned!!! You take a piece of every 90’s kid with you #Legend 💔 Thank you for the memories. Thank you. RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ezeJbMr9Ib — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) March 4, 2022

Very very shocking. Cricket legend Shane Warne dead aged 52 – Daily Star https://t.co/1Wv7NOAYSR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 4, 2022

Dean Jones last year. Now Shane Warne. Two favourite cricketers in an Aussie team I loved to hate as a kid growing up in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/PkqPekvvLx — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) March 4, 2022

Affectionately called ‘Warnie’, Shane Warne was arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, with a tally of 708 Test match wickets. He also took 293 ODI wickets.