Friday, March 04, 2022
Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Vikrant Massey mourn Shane Warne’s demise: ‘You take a piece of every ‘90s kid with you’

Many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity, including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, are mourning the death of the legendary cricketer, Shane Warne.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2022 8:55:59 pm
shane warne death bollywood reactsShilpa Shetty had closely worked with Shane Warne. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

The sudden demise of the Australian cricketer Shane Warne, 52, has left his family, friends and fans in a state of shock. Indian actors, filmmakers and singers are also mourning the death of the legendary cricketer.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

Shilpa Shetty, who worked closely with Shane Warne when he led her team Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a couple of photos of herself with the late cricketer. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Legends live on ❤@shanewarne23 #ShaneWarne.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of the leg-spinner with a ‘heartbroken’ emoji. Love Hostel star Vikrant Massey was ‘stunned’ to hear about the demise of Warne as he tweeted, “Absolutely stunned!!! You take a piece of every ‘90s kid with you #Legend. Thank you for the memories. Thank you. RIP.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

Armaan Malik, who was having an AMA session with his fans on Twitter when the news of Warne’s death broke, stopped the session to mourn the death of the Australian cricketer. “I’ve never really been a crazy cricket fan but I’ve literally grown up watching him on my TV screen and being in awe of his art. Yes he was not just a bowler, he was an artist on the field. A proper legend of the sport. This is just so heartbreaking..” Armaan wrote on Twitter.

Sunny Deol said that the world of cricket has “lost a gem” as he shared, “Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers.”

Here’s how several other celebrities from the Indian film industry reacted to Shane Warne’s death:

Affectionately called ‘Warnie’, Shane Warne was arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, with a tally of 708 Test match wickets. He also took 293 ODI wickets.

