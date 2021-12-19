Ranveer Singh shares video of ‘dear father-in-law’ Prakash Padukone recalling memories of 1983 world cup

Kabir Khan’s much-awaited sports drama 83 is about to release in the theaters on December 24. Ahead of its release, Ranveer Singh’s ‘dear father-in-law’ Prakash Padukone has shared his memories of the 1983 cricket world cup when the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team created history by winning against the West Indies.

Though Padukone was playing ‘professional badminton’ in Denmark at the time, he tried to know about the match through radio. Recalling the ‘unbelievable’ feeling, he shared, “25th June, 1983, was a landmark day in the history of Indian sports. India won the world cup for the first time, most unexpectedly! We were in Denmark at that time. I was playing professional badminton. I couldn’t see the match live. Trying to get the news either from the radio or BBC.”

The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! @padukoneprakash 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.#ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/t9k0v5BLbU — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2021

He added, “When we heard that India had won the world cup, I think it was unbelievable. India had beaten the mighty West Indies in those days. That was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion.”

Ranveer, who essays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, shared Padukone’s video on social media with the caption, “The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! @padukoneprakash.”

83 is based on India’s triumphant victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. Originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, the film will now release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides Singh, the sports drama also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.