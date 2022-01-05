scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh shares photo of Deepika Padukone wading into ‘gehraiyaan’ on her birthday: ‘My baby…’

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and wished Deepika Padukone with a photo of her in the water.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 7:43:08 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday (Photo: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh)

Actor Ranveer Singh wished his wife, actor Deepika Padukone on her 36th birthday with a photo. In the photo, Deepika is wading into the sea at sunset and Ranveer mentioned that she was promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan (which means depths).

Ranveer wrote, “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! 🤣💕 @deepikapadukone.”  The post received much love from fans, who sent hearts on the post. 

Deepika Padukone is unrecognisable in these ads, ramp appearances before she became a Bollywood star. Watch

Meanwhile, Deepika posted a video of a montage of her moments from award shows, and then explained that she forgot who she was at a point when she was building her career. She said that has evolved now, and mentions what success means to her. “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid.And doors will open where you never knew they would,” she captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier, Deepika shared the character posters from Gehraiyan, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The four character posters also reveal the name of the main leads. Deepika plays Alisha, while Siddhant essays the role of Zain. Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur play prominent parts in the Shakun Batra film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The official synopsis of Gehraiyaan reads, “Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.”

Apart from Gehraiyaan which will release on February 11, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s film where she stars with Prabhas, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and the remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern.

