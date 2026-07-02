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Ranveer Singh shares a message as Dhurandhar releases in Japan, eyes RRR’s Rs 139 cr record
As Dhurandhar gears up for Japan release, Ranveer Singh promises cinema at its most thrilling.
After setting the box office on fire, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its theatrical release in Japan on July 10. Announcing the release, Ranveer Singh recorded a special message for Japanese audiences, highlighting the film’s scale and cinematic experience.
“A warm hello to everyone in Japan. Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Indian movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies,” he said.
Highest grossing Indian movies in Japan
Over the past few years, Japan has emerged as a key overseas market for Indian cinema, with several Indian films enjoying successful theatrical runs. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan remains RRR, which earned an impressive ¥2.42 billion (Rs 139.79 crore), making it the first and only Indian film to cross the ¥2 billion mark in the country.
Also Read | ‘Akshaye Khanna said Dhurandhar fandom too shall pass’: Siddharth P Malhotra on Ikka
The second-highest spot is held by Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which collected ¥405 million (Rs 23.39 crore), followed by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with ¥305 million (Rs 17.61 crore), Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots with ¥170 million (Rs 9.81 crore), and Sridevi’s English Vinglish with ¥160 million (Rs 9.24 crore).
Other Indian films that performed well in Japan include The Lunchbox (¥150 million/Rs 8.66 crore), Saaho (¥131 million/Rs 7.56 crore), Magadheera (¥130.1 million/Rs 7.51 crore), Enthiran (Robot) (¥109.6 million/Rs 6.4 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (¥106 million/Rs 6.2 crore).
About Dhurandhar
Released in India last December, Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box office success, grossing Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. Of this, the film earned Rs 1,007.85 crore in India alone. The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. It follows the journey of an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks in Pakistan while carrying out a high-stakes mission.
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