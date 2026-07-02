Ranveer Singh shares a message as Dhurandhar releases in Japan, eyes RRR’s Rs 139 cr record

After setting the box office on fire, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its theatrical release in Japan on July 10. Announcing the release, Ranveer Singh recorded a special message for Japanese audiences, highlighting the film’s scale and cinematic experience.

“A warm hello to everyone in Japan. Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Indian movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies,” he said.