Ranveer Singh shares a list of his favourites on Instagram

Ranveer Singh knows how to stay connected with his fans during the lockdown. The actor recently held a ‘Ask me anything’ session on his Instagram account. Here, he revealed the names of some of his favourite web shows, movies, games, standup comics, songs among other things.

On being asked about his favourite web series, Singh shared posters of the shows, The Crown, Tiger King, Succession and The Last Dance. He added, “These are just a few of them.”

Singh’s favourite Marvel/DC movie is Joker and in animation, he likes watching the Disney film Inside Out. Dave Chapelle is the favourite standup comic of the Bajirao Mastani actor. When it comes to sci-fi films, he loves to watch 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Before the ‘AMA’ session, the 34-year-old shared his views on Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Paatal Lok. “Unflinching conviction raised the bar my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team!” wrote Singh. He also described the Amazon Prime Video’s web series as “Kadak” and “Straight-up scorcher”.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of the sports drama 83 which was scheduled to hit the screens on April 10 but got delayed due to the outbreak of a pandemic.

