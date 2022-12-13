Ranveer Singh scoops up a child in his arms to protect him from the crowd, fans are impressed

Actor Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. Recently, the actor attended a fan meet in Mumbai which drew heavy crowds to the event. As the actor was exiting from the event, he saw a child crying and getting pushed in the crowd. The actor immediately scooped the child in his arms and carried him.

The actor was promoting his film at the Malad Masti event in Mumbai, when he noticed a small child crying and getting pushed in the crowd, when he was leaving the event.

Noticing his plight, Ranveer picked the kid up to protect him from the chaos and carried the child in his hand, making sure he safely got back to his family. Check out the Ranveer Singh’s video here –

Ranveer’s fan clubs shared the actor’s video on social media which went viral and the fans praised the ‘Kill Dill’ actor’s kind gesture. “Awww Wowww that’s so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you Hero,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, ” Love you Ranveerrrr.” In the event, Ranveer was seen interacting with his fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, ‘Cirkus’ trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit’s third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on December 23.

Recently the makers of Cirkus unveiled the official trailer and the first song of the film Current Laga which got massive responses from the audience. The launch of the song also saw actor Deepika Padukone in attendance, who has done a cameo in the track.

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.