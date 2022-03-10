Ranveer Singh says wife Deepika Padukone is ‘scorching it’ in super-glam Pathaan song: ‘Aag lag jayegi’

Actor Ranveer Singh’s interaction with fans via an Instagram live was all about his updates about ‘wifey’, actor Deepika Padukone. The actor gave details about Deepika’s upcoming film Pathaan which stars her with ‘The King’ Shah Rukh Khan and the ‘sexy’ John Abraham. Ranveer called it ‘the privilege of being Deepika‘s husband’ and shared that the actor is in Spain’s Mallorca to shoot for a ‘super glamorous song’ for the film.

SRK fan page shared a video where Ranveer is seen talking the Pathaan’s song shoot. “My wife is out of town. She is in Spain shooting for this big actioner for Yash Raj with ‘the king’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘sexy sexy’ John Abraham,” shared Ranveer. The couple also had a discussion about John’s ‘hot bod’ as Ranveer shared, “She was telling me you need to look at John’s body. I was like, ‘Yeah baby, I know. He’s got one hot bod on him’.”

Ranveer further shared that Deepika is shooting for a very ‘glamorous song’ for Pathan. “I have heard the song, it’s amazing. It’s got that feel,” added Ranveer. The actor shared that the song for this Siddharth Anand film has been composed by Vishal–Shekhar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is shooting the song with Deepika.

Ranveer also added that he did his first song with Vaibhavi, 10 years ago but it is the first time in so many that Deepika and Vaibhavi Merchant are working together. “It’s exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she’s looking (rolls his eyes) my god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She’s just scorching it. Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe. So that’s the wifey update!” he added.

Ranveer is already in awe of the film. After Shah Rukh Khan shared Pathaan’s announcement video, Ranveer Singh had shared his excitement celebrating the return of the superstar on the big screen. Ranveer took to the comment section of SRK’s post on Instagram and shared his excitement as he wrote, “Return of the King!!!!!” along with a crown emoticon.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead with Shah Rukh. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.