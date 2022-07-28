scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Ranveer Singh says Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘humourous’, ‘talented’ and ‘lovely’, hopes to do a full-fledged film with her

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and popular south Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shot for an advertisement.

July 28, 2022 8:27:43 pm
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all praise for Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan 7.

Ranveer Singh has reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s admiration for him on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. Samantha appeared on the show with Akshay Kumar and was all praise for Ranveer.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer revealed that he and Samantha did an advertisement together. He said, “Hopefully, we’ll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person. A very warm person with lovely energy. An immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. That’s where we met and engaged for the first time. It’s on that day that she said that ‘Hey I’m actually shooting for Koffee with Karan tomorrow.’”

Hoping to work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the future, Ranveer Singh said, “I appreciate her as an artiste immensely and even more so as a person. Even one to one, she’s so lovely and warm. She’s light-hearted and humourous. And it’s wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one’s co-actors. Hopefully I’ll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the rapid fire round of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Karan Johar had asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu that if she were to host a bachelorette party, which two Bollywood hunks she would hire to dance. The actor was quick enough to answer, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.”

Further, Karan asked Samantha if she were cast in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, who is the second male actor she’d pick. Samantha said, “Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life.”

