Ranveer Singh says he, Vicky Kaushal are mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: ‘Woh dono humare aukaat se…’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh glammed up the gala evening of the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday. The actor received the award of Best Actor for his sports drama 83. He also took the stage to entertain the audience along with actor Vicky Kaushal, who also won the award for Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) for his film Sardar Udham. While he took the stage, Ranveer also mentioned how he and Vicky are often mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, respectively.

Ranveer, who was supposed to play Vicky’s brother in Karan Johar’s now-shelved film Takht, praised the actor for having a “wonderful year” and called himself and Vicky “mama’s boy”. He continued, “After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’ (Both of them are out of our league).”

The actor also shared how he managed to buy a house for himself after working hard for 12 years. The actor was presented the award of Best Actor by his wife Deepika Padukone. He also performed during the evening on his popular songs and enthralled the audience with his energetic performance.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony at an Italian resort overlooking the stunning Lake Como. Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The two couples are among the most sought-after Bollywood couples.

Earlier, Vicky had called Katrina a “great influence” in his life. He told Hello magazine, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”