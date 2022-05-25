Ranveer Singh says he started with ‘nothing in sight, nothing in hand’, believes actors have better opportunities today

Actor Ranveer Singh reflected on his career and said that back in the day, there weren’t as many opportunities going around as there are now. Ranveer made his acting debut with the film Band Baaja Baaraat, which he said made him famous ‘overnight’.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranveer said that he started out with nothing, and that he looks back at his younger self with ‘fondness’ for sticking it out in the face of adversity.

Asked about the rejections that he faced early in his career, Ranveer said, “I have a very vivid memory of them. I have a lot of fondness and affection for that boy, that version of me. They are some of my most cherished memories, it’s a very cherished version of myself as well… So cute, didn’t know anything, just stars in his eyes, and so sincere, my God… When I look back at that kid, whether it’s the smallest exercise in acting class or following up on a casting call or meeting a producer on a cold call, there was such a sincerity in each and every thing.”

Ranveer added, “It’s a version of myself that I’m very proud of, because with nothing in sight and nothing in hand, to find it in yourself to keep believing, and keep pushing, even when it was mostly all bleak… It’s not like today, you have OTT and you have all these opportunities, and there’s so much more employment, so many better chances of you getting an opportunity to act… It wasn’t like that in 2007, 08, 09.”

Ranveer was last seen in the recently released Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which underwhelmed critically and commercially. Up next, the actor has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with director Karan Johar and co-star Alia Bhatt. He will also reunite with his Simmba and Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty in the comedy, Cirkus.