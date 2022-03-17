Ranveer Singh says father-in-law Prakash Padukone ‘makes him run across court’, Deepika Padukone ‘kicks his butt’

Actor Ranveer Singh is surrounded by prolific sportspersons. His father-in-law Prakash Padukone is an ace badminton player, sister-in-law Anisha is a pro at golf, and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone has played badminton at the national level. Recently, Ranveer revealed that time spent at the Padukone household can get fiercely competitive.

Ranveer told Hindustan Times that when he is at the Padukone residence, they often play badminton. He says that Prakash’s skills at the age of 66 are still intact, and that “he’s still got it.” Ranveer added that whenever Prakash Padukone picks up a racquet, he ‘puts on a show’, and makes his opponents run across the entire court. Saying that he has ‘saint-like energy’, Ranveer said, “Then sometimes, when he is in the mood, he will start doing these trick shots, which would blow your mind. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable.” He added that he ‘treasures’ all the life lessons that Prakash imparts.

Ranveer mentioned that Deepika defeats him at badminton as well. “Deepika kicks my butt in badminton, let me tell you,” he added, saying that though he began dating in 2012, he has never beaten her ever.” It’s not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating. There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points. Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her.” Ranveer mentioned that films are hardly ever discussed in the household, and enjoy watching sports.

Ranveer will next be seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar. He has other films in the pipeline, including Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.