Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is one of his best co-stars: ‘She is so secure and giving’

Actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced the date and venue of the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. During the press conference, Ranveer, who will be hosting the awards night with actor, good friend Arjun Kapoor, shared that his wife Deepika Padukone is one of the “most giving” co-stars he has worked with. Ranveer and Deepika have worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat.

When asked if he is competitive when working with Deepika, Ranveer said, “Definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training about ‘collaborativeness’. From what I’ve learnt, not just in my training, but also in the twelve years of acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-star. You’ll give what you get. It takes two to tango.”

Ranveer Singh then shared that while he has had experiences where some of his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”, Deepika Padukone has been a more “giving co-actor”.

“I don’t subscribe to one-upmanship and upstaging. I’ve had, fortunately or unfortunately, co-star experiences where they have tried one-upmanship. They have tried to hog the limelight. I don’t subscribe to that. I think filmmaking is team work, a collaboration between actors. It is like a jugalbandi. It is give and take. On the flip side, I’ve also experienced the good side of actors who are so secure and giving. My wife is certainly one of them,” said Ranveer at the press conference.

Ranveer Singh also shared some of his fond memories attached to the Filmfare Awards. He said, “I am very excited to be hosting the Filmfare Awards for the first time. I’ve performed a few times. Some of my most cherished memories of my life have been on the nights of Filmfare. When I won the Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani, my idol, the guy who made me want to be an actor, Mr Amitabh Bachchan was sitting there on the first row. I don’t have words to explain to you how much that meant to me. When I won for Gully Boy, I received the trophy from Madhuri Dixit. That was again a life moment for me. When Deepika won the best actress award for Piku, her parents were around. Our families were there. It is a very fondly remembered, cherished memory. It is emotional life moments for me and people who I love the most. There is some magic around Filmfare which is why I am ever so excited to be hosting this time. I think my personal favourite was when Shah Rukh sir and Saif sir hosted. It was one of the more entertaining ones.”

On a parting note, Ranveer, who is excited to host Filmfare Awards with Arjun Kapoor, said, “And, I have my longtime partner in crime, my dearest Bawa, Arjun Kapoor, who I’m going to be hosting with. The entire team is actually putting in a whole lot of work and hopefully we’ll create an entertainment extravaganza. I am really thrilled for the lineup. There are some really amazing, talented artistes who are going to perform at the show. I am looking forward to celebrating excellence in Hindi films.”

The 67th Filmfare Awards will be held in Mumbai’s Jio Convention Centre on August 30. The show will be telecast on September 9.