scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ranveer Singh says a few of his co-stars tried to upstage him: ‘They tried to hog the limelight’

Ranveer Singh does not believe in one-upmanship and upstaging, he said, adding that there were few instances where his co-stars have tried to "hog the limelight".

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 9:50:10 am
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh will co-host the upcoming Filmfare awards show with his actor-friend Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: ranveersingh/Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday said he isn’t competitive by nature and doesn’t believe in one-upmanship. Singh made his first media appearance at the Filmfare press conference here, two days after a FIR was filed against him over his bare-bodied photoshoot for an international magazine.

Best known for his roles in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and 83, the actor has kept mum on the controversy so far and similar was the situation at the media event on Thursday evening. The usual media question and answer session was not held as Singh only responded to queries posed by Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai.

Also Read |Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is one of his best co-stars: ‘She is so secure and giving’

On being asked about on-screen competition with his actor-wife Deepika Padukone, Singh said he isn’t competitive at all. “On screen, definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training… Some of the foundations of that kind of training are constituted by the ethos of collaborativeness. What I have learnt and not just in my training but from the 12 years that I spent acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-actor… It takes two to tango,” the 37-year-old actor said.

Singh does not believe in one-upmanship and upstaging, he said, adding that there were few instances where his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”. “I don’t subscribe to one-upmanship, upstaging. I have had, unfortunately or fortunately, co-actor experiences where they have tried one-upmanship and trying to upstage and hogging limelight in the frame as they say. I don’t subscribe to that. I think it is very defeating…

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Also Read |Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’

“Filmmaking is teamwork and scene work is a collaboration between actors. It’s like jugalbandi, it is like give and take. On the flip side, I have also experienced the good side… (With) the actors who are so secure, so giving and my wife is certainly one of them,” the actor said.

Singh, who has performed on stage many occasions, will for the first time host the 67th edition of Filmfare Awards, to be held on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

He will co-host the popular award show with his actor-friend Arjun Kapoor, who Singh described as a filmi encyclopaedia.

“It is the first time I am hosting, I have danced a few times. Performing on stage is very different from hosting. According to me, hosting takes ten times more work, ten times the amount of time,” he said.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani are set to perform at the gala event, according to the organisers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Singh’s photoshoot has started a debate on what constitutes obscenity.

The actor is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

3

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

4

What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?

5

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement