Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushes you beyond your boundaries, your limits: Ranveer Singh calls working with filmmaker ‘challenging, testing’

Actor Ranveer Singh expressed his astonishment at the impact of Bollywood’s films in different corners of the globe. Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Ranveer discussed an array of subjects, including working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the secret to his boundless energy as well as the impact of Hindi films in different countries.

Ranveer mentioned that working with Bhansali was particularly challenging. Calling films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ke Rasleela ‘the pillars that constitute his career’, he said that Bhansali has ‘honed’ him as an artist, and ‘revealed’ to him what he, as an actor was capable of. When Anurag Thakur asked where Ranveer gets his energy from, he answered, “Hamare Hindi film mein kehte hain, ‘hero aa gaya’. Mujhe woh hero banna tha. Meri zindagi bhar ka sapna pura ho gaya. Now, every day of my life is like a dream. It’s so surreal. I am on this stage at this moment representing my country as the face of Indian entertainment, it is an honour for me,” adding that he has ‘no half measures’, and that he is ‘always all in’.

After Thakur mentioned the global impact of Bollywood, Ranveer said that he is ‘astonished’ at the reach of Bollywood in ‘far-flung’ places like Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan. “Just about everywhere I go. It is not just the Indian diaspora who loves and watches our films, but so many people from across the world. It has themes that people can relate to.”

Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 recently released on Netflix after completing its theatrical release. Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.