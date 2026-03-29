Hamza Ali Mazari-SP Chaudhary Aslam reunion: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt groove to Dhurandhar title track at a birthday bash. Watch

Although it has been over 10 days since director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the screens, the spy actioner is continuing its thunderous run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The movie is now aiming to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025), in worldwide collections and is likely to achieve this milestone by Monday, March 30. While Dhurandhar had earned Rs 1,307.35 crore during its theatrical run, the second installment in the franchise has already amassed Rs 1,226 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

As the entire team of the duology basks in its monumental success, a video featuring Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt grooving to a hit track from the spy actioner at a birthday bash in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Ranveer lip-syncing the film’s title track on stage, with Sanjay standing next to him, soaking in the energetic performance, marking the reunion of Hamza Ali Mazari and SSP Chaudhary Aslam away from Lyari.