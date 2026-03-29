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Hamza Ali Mazari-SP Chaudhary Aslam reunion: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt groove to Dhurandhar title track at a birthday bash. Watch
A video featuring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt grooving to a hit track from Dhurandhar at a birthday bash in Mumbai has gone viral on social media.
Although it has been over 10 days since director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the screens, the spy actioner is continuing its thunderous run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The movie is now aiming to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025), in worldwide collections and is likely to achieve this milestone by Monday, March 30. While Dhurandhar had earned Rs 1,307.35 crore during its theatrical run, the second installment in the franchise has already amassed Rs 1,226 crore globally, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
As the entire team of the duology basks in its monumental success, a video featuring Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt grooving to a hit track from the spy actioner at a birthday bash in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Ranveer lip-syncing the film’s title track on stage, with Sanjay standing next to him, soaking in the energetic performance, marking the reunion of Hamza Ali Mazari and SSP Chaudhary Aslam away from Lyari.
Check out | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 1,226 cr worldwide
While Ranveer sported a denim and a leather jacket, Sanjay went all “Baba” and wore a traditional kurta. The performance reached its peak when Ranveer lip-synced the rap portions from “Aari Aari,” much to the delight of the attendees. According to reports, the visual is from the birthday party of entrepreneur Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj.
The video soon grabbed the attention of netizens. “Sanjay is like that parent who has to listen to their child’s same story for the 10th time,” one netizen quipped in the comment section of the clip on Instagram, while another one noted that the moment felt like “Sanjay Dutt babysitting Ranveer Singh” with laughing emojis.
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Will Dhurandhar 2 dethrone Dangal?
Dhurandhar 2 is currently ranking right behind SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 1,230 crore) at the global box office, after having overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore). If the spy actioner manages to maintain the same momentum, it has the potential to dethrone Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore), Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), and even Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2,070.3 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
Also starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles, Dhurandhar 2 also features a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.
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