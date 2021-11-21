Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar hung out in a private jet at IFFI 2021. See photos

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is currently underway in Goa. The opening ceremony was held on Saturday, and saw Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor putting on a grand performance. Karan Johar and Hema Malini were also in attendance as I&B Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated 75 aspiring filmmakers.

While photos and videos from the gala event have already created a buzz online, some new pictures of Salman, Ranveer and Karan are now doing rounds on social media. The photos have been shared by a crew member of their private jet. In the pictures, the three are smiling as they stand beside the fan, who called Salman Khan ‘superman’ in her caption. Sharing a photo with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, the woman wrote, “One more shots pls.”

Earlier, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had also shared a photo with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh on Instagram. Striking a pose with the stars, the politician wrote, “Met Superstars of Indian Cinema, @beingsalmankhan and @ranveersingh at the Inauguration ceremony of the 52nd India International Film Festival in Goa. #IFFI52 #IFFIGoa #IndianCinema #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #GoaAt60.”

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2021 was attended by several national and international delegates. The nine-day festival will be conducted in a hybrid format – virtual and physical – and will go on till November 28.

Veteran actor Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at IFFI 2021. Sharing the news, Anurag Thakur said, “Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spreads over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over.”

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese and celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s festival.