Ranveer Singh is overwhelmed after Sachin Tendulkar praises his ‘brilliant all-round’ performance in 83: ‘Thank you Master…’

Actor Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed when ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised his recent release 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicled Team India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup, under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone played his wife, Romi.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @kapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy.”

And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! 😇❤️🙏🏽💫🌟🙌🏽 Thank you, Master! This means everything! https://t.co/xhv3wGfb6F — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 5, 2022

Ranveer responded, “And that little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you Master! This means everything!”

However, despite the glowing reviews, 83 has had a difficult time at the box office, almost getting crushed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Ranveer Singh has other films to look forward to including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.