After Rs 2.5 cr Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer Singh takes his Rs 4 crore refurbished Aston Martin for a spin. Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sure loves his cars. A few days after he was spotted driving to an event in his fiery red Lamborghini Urus, the actor was now seen behind the wheels of his Aston Martin. The actor was sporting a quirky oversized T-shirt, which he paired with a hat, shades and mask. Ranveer has a collection of expensive cars in his garage. From Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin to Mercedes Maybach S500 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, the actor is very fond of his wheels.

In an interview with Top Gear India, Ranveer had revealed that his interest in automobiles is mainly due to his father. He said that it runs in his genes because his father used to be a professional rally driver for about seven years.

He said, “We had a small motorcycle showroom in Bandra for many years. So the connection is strong indeed. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been fond of everything that has a motor and wheels. I used to play with hot wheels all the time. I love Formula1, MotoGP, Motocross, and the world rallying championship as well.”

He also revealed about his car Aston and said, “The Aston was the first car that I owned that had paddle shifters, which I absolutely dig. The Aston can be appreciated by a purist. One of the things on my bucket list was to own a Lamborghini. I first entered the Lamborghini showroom in 2014. I then waited six years to finally buy it but when I did, it was a proud life moment for me. I just love the raw power of the Bull because it’s so unabashed and unapologetic.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma