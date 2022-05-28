Ranveer Singh is unstoppable in Rohit Shetty’s new ad, says ‘dilo ko jeetne ka koi formula nahi hota’. Watch

Ranveer Singh has teamed up with director Rohit Shetty once again and this time, the duo is here to pack the power of desi-Chinese food in a five-minute commercial. Here, Ranveer is pulling off some stunts as he fights to protect the flavour of desi Chinese. In true Rohit Shetty fashion, cars and bullets are flying everywhere Ranveer makes his way to the noodles.

Ranveer shared the video with a caption that read, “I swear… it’s just a noodle commercial !!! 😆✊🏽🔥”

Rohit had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. He shared it with the caption, “Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial… I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein…Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty.”

Also Read | Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘trophy’ in new video

Ranveer and Rohit have previously worked together in Simmba and Sooryvanshi. The duo are looking forward to the release of Cirkus and will also collaborate on Simmba 2. Ranveer was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and apart from Cirkus, the actor has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

Rohit Shetty is currently in the midst of shooting his Prime Video web series titled Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. In an earlier statement, Shetty had said, “My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do.”