Ranveer Singh on working with Rohit Shetty: ‘Someone wrote we’re like the new Amitabh Bachchan-Manmohan Desai’

After delivering a blockbuster like Simmba, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh are collaborating again to deliver yet another entertainer to their fans in the form of the upcoming release Cirkus.

Recently, Rohit and Ranveer collaborated for the commercial of a popular brand. During a media interaction organised by the brand, the duo was asked about their work together. Responding to a query about Cirkus, Rohit said, “Cirkus bohot saadgi wali film hai, jaise Golmaal and All the Best thi. (Cirkus is a very simple, family-friendly movie, just like Golmaal and All the Best.) You can watch it with your family. It’s a clean-hearted comedy. You will feel happy after watching it. We know we have a set audience, who we know will come to watch the movie in cinemas, and we cater to them alone. So Cirkus is for those people.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh said that he felt very safe working with Rohit Shetty. “For me, I feel safest when I am working with Rohit sir. More than a creative collaborator-filmmaker, he’s like a brother to me. I remember at the time of Simmba coming across a part of a review where someone had written, ‘This looks like the new Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan.’ And I remember mentioning it to Rohit sir — ‘You know sir, someone has actually written this.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I read it too.’ So yeah, I think it’s a match made in heaven. I think some kind of divine, cosmic force brought us together,” Ranveer gushed.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

Cirkus releases on December 23 this year.