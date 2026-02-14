Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline; from firing at director’s house to actor getting warning about staff members

From firing outside Rohit Shetty’s home to audio threats against him and Ranveer Singh, here’s a timeline of how the threat trail unfolded.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh gets fresh threat. (Photo: Instagram/Ranver Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have received another threat through an audio message allegedly from gang-linked figure Hari Chand Jaat alias “Harry Boxer”, warning of severe consequences if demands were not met. The message claimed detailed knowledge of Singh’s staff members and warned that Bollywood must “fall in line”.

Security remains heightened as investigators probe what officials believe could be part of a wider intimidation campaign targeting members of the film industry.

The events started with a firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence on February 1, an attack suspected to be linked to operatives associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A day after, Singh’s staff received a threatening audio note demanding over Rs 10 crore. The matter was escalated to the Mumbai Crime Branch amid concerns that multiple celebrities could be on the gang’s radar.

Here’s the complete timeline of the event:

February 1: Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence

Shots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s home, triggering a police probe into possible gang involvement. Investigators suspect the attack may have been orchestrated by operatives linked to the Bishnoi network.

Rohit Shetty forensic inspection Forensic officials carrying out inspection at Rohit Shetty’s house on Sunday after the firing (Express Photo by Akash Patil).

February 2: First threat to Ranveer Singh

According to an Indian Express report, a day after the firing, Ranveer Singh’s manager received a WhatsApp voice note demanding over Rs 10 crore.

The message was allegedly sent by Hari Chand Jaat alias “Harry Boxer”, a Rajasthan-based boxer-turned-gangster believed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The news of the threat came out in the media on February 10.

Story continues below this ad

Security tightened

Following the threat, security was stepped up at Singh’s residence and the case was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also increased private security, deploying six armed guards. Police began examining whether the threat was linked to the firing outside Shetty’s home.

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the Beau Monde residential tower in Prabhadevi, where the couple resides,  approached Dadar police station regarding armed private guards carrying firearms in common areas of the building.

Probe widens

Investigators found that the firing and threats could be part of a broader pattern. An official noted, “Apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats.”

Story continues below this ad

February 3: Aayush Sharma gets threat

On February 3, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma received a threat mail. The ransom was demanded in dollars. The news became public on February 11.

“Sharma’s case however seems to be a hoax as usually gangsters want to claim credit and this was sent from a mailing service which offers anonymity,” the source told The Indian Express.

February 13: Fresh threat

A second, more direct threat was issued to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The messages reflected the Bishnoi gang’s usual modus operandi, combining a social media screenshot with a matching audio clip, according to sources.

ALSO READ: Anoushka Shankar on Rishabh Rikhiram being called Ravi Shankar’s ‘last disciple’: ‘My father was never his guru’

Story continues below this ad

Chilling message

In a subsequent audio clip, the threat became more chilling. The audio clip, in which the caller claims to be Harry Boxer, said, “Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving people advice and telling them to file a police complaint. Fine. You too have filed a police complaint. No problem.”

The message further stated, “We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you. Where they live. When they leave the office. When they return. Where their families stay. We will not tell you anything. We will start targeting the people working under you. Then you will come to your senses.”

The message also mentioned Rohit Shetty and warned Bollywood to “fall in line.”

February 14: Current status

While five individuals have been detained in connection with the firing outside Shetty’s residence, no FIR has yet been registered specifically for the extortion attempt against Ranveer Singh.

Story continues below this ad

Police have recorded the statement of Singh’s manager and continue to investigate.

Security remains heightened as authorities examine what could be a wider attempt to intimidate Bollywood figures.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
valentines day in bollywood movies
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
excludive madhubala image from express archive
In Sudip Sharma's superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow
Kohrra 2
Dhanush gets Rs 20 crore notice over shelved 2016 project
Dhanush
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
excludive madhubala image from express archive
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
prof narahari
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
Must Read
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement